Saia (SAIA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA):
- 11/1/2023 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $412.00.
- 10/31/2023 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $450.00.
- 10/30/2023 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $460.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2023 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $450.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2023 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $418.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/30/2023 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/9/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $350.00 to $402.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Saia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $403.00 to $412.00.
- 10/4/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $320.00 to $450.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $450.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $463.00 to $472.00.
Saia Trading Down 0.6 %
SAIA stock opened at $377.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $443.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.19.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Saia
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Saia by 5.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,515,000 after buying an additional 136,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Saia by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,662,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Saia by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,504,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
