Saia (SAIA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA):

11/1/2023 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $412.00.

10/31/2023 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $450.00.

10/30/2023 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $460.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2023 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $450.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2023 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $418.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2023 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $350.00 to $402.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Saia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $403.00 to $412.00.

10/4/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $320.00 to $450.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $450.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $463.00 to $472.00.

SAIA stock opened at $377.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $443.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.19.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Saia by 5.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,515,000 after buying an additional 136,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Saia by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,662,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Saia by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,504,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

