Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SBH. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Sally Beauty Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $971.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $931.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.42 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 285,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,289,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

