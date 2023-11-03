Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

SASR has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SASR

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 5.8 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $981.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.93. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Craig A. Ruppert acquired 12,200 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $303,292.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,421.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 80.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 37.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.