Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 265 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 38.6% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $118.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.15. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. AGCO’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.