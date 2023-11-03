Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 730 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.31% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

BATS IBMO opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0369 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

