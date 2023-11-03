Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,478,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $136,832,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $121.05 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.74.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

