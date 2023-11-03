Sandy Spring Bank Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $218.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.