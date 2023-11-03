Sandy Spring Bank Has $450,000 Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Elme Communities by 5.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Trading Up 4.3 %

Elme Communities stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Elme Communities Profile

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

