Sandy Spring Bank Has $456,000 Holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.96% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 387,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,130 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 333,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 77,754 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $238,000.

Get Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF alerts:

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OVB opened at $19.25 on Friday. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $22.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. Investment-grade bonds combined with a U.S OVB was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.