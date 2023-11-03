Sandy Spring Bank Has $637,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

MGC stock opened at $153.81 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $128.20 and a twelve month high of $162.29. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average of $153.16.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

