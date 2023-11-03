Sandy Spring Bank Invests $1.63 Million in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHRB. Hutchinson Capital Management CA bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter worth $16,376,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,415,000. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

BHRB opened at 45.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 47.54 and a 200 day moving average of 60.96. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52-week low of 42.91 and a 52-week high of 85.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

