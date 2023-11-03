Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $81.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $101.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

