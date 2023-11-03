Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,088 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Southern by 8.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $70.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

