Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,115 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.33% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,451,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 624,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,892,000 after acquiring an additional 48,620 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:IBMP opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0437 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.