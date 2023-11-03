Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

