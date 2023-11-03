Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance
Shares of RDVY stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.