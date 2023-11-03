Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 150.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 217.8% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDX opened at $23.30 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

