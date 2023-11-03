Sandy Spring Bank Sells 101 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $139.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.