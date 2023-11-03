Sandy Spring Bank Sells 101 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RSP opened at $139.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.57.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.