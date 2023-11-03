Sandy Spring Bank Sells 381 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

