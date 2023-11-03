Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 84,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 38,084 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 11.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,263,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

EMR opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

