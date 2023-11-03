Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 889,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,360,735 shares.The stock last traded at $70.02 and had previously closed at $67.31.

The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRPT. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.15.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 9,979 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,401.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,038,652.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.34.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

