Savant Capital LLC Acquires 17,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $142.38.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,151 shares of company stock worth $13,538,402. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

