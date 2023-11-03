Savant Capital LLC Acquires 4,935 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 66,512 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 87,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

