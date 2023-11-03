Savant Capital LLC Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. State of Wyoming grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.20.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $475.72 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $549.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.52. The firm has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

