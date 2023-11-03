Savant Capital LLC Buys 360 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC increased their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $216.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $148.96 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.16 and its 200-day moving average is $199.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

