Savant Capital LLC Buys 419 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

