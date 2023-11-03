Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,028 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,731,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $517,706,000 after purchasing an additional 419,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after purchasing an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $250.36 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $265.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.75. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 198.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,640 shares of company stock worth $32,552,820 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Northland Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.