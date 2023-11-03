Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day moving average is $111.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

