Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.7 %

Linde stock opened at $389.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.23. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $289.94 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The company has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

