Savant Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 433.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

