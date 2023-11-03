Savant Capital LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Hologic Stock Down 0.1 %

Hologic stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $76.60. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.