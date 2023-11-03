Savant Capital LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

