Savant Capital LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.