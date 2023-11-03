Savant Capital LLC Purchases 23,575 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,575 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,648,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,483,000 after buying an additional 542,845 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 651,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after buying an additional 188,230 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 166,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 44,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.0502 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

