Savant Capital LLC Purchases 3,064 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,715,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,824,000 after acquiring an additional 984,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 658,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,898,000 after acquiring an additional 376,613 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 2.1 %

AJG stock opened at $242.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $242.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,859 shares of company stock valued at $17,664,512. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

