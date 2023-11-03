Savant Capital LLC Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,596 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Shares of F opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

