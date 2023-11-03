Savant Capital LLC Sells 25 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after buying an additional 29,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $480.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $491.37 and its 200 day moving average is $486.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.10.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

