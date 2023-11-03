Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.11

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 40491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. Scholar Rock’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 2,189,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,788,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,971.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 2,189,781 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,788,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,971.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 2,199,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,091,526.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,259,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,239,744.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.