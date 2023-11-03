Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 112,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,384. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

