Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.38. 259,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.