Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,835. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $69.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

