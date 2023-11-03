Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) Announces Earnings Results

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCNI opened at $0.70 on Friday. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

