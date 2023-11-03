Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) Announces Earnings Results

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SCNI opened at $0.70 on Friday. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $11.49.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
