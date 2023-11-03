Scotiabank Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $80.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.52.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $69.14 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

