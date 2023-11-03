Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.44, but opened at $48.88. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 364,965 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The business had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $357,578.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $2,383,058.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,993,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,739,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $357,578.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,065 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,352.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,931 shares of company stock worth $3,916,361 in the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

