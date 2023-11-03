SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.18. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

Insider Activity at SeaChange International

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 8,233 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,753.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,765.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 249,223 shares of company stock worth $1,206,237 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

About SeaChange International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 20.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

