Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PJT Partners Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 7.37%. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on PJT

PJT Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE PJT opened at $81.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.73. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $86.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average of $73.88.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $796,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,437,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 1,625.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 67.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 423.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.