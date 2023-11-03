Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on JetBlue Airways Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for JetBlue Airways in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

