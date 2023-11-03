Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock traded up GBX 8.32 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching GBX 602.32 ($7.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,863. The company has a market capitalization of £112.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 635.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 627.65. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 550 ($6.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 822 ($10.00).

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at Secure Trust Bank

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider David McCreadie acquired 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.06) per share, with a total value of £39,788 ($48,415.67). 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.