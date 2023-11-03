SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEIC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.4 %

SEIC stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,606. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $64.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,821.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $605,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,389,990.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,866,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,968,821.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock worth $7,749,881. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SEI Investments by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,250,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $20,101,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 554,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,027,000 after purchasing an additional 321,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.