SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.21.

Shares of S opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.28. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,959 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $155,061.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,714,600.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,692.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,659,880.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $155,061.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,714,600.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,338 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in SentinelOne by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

