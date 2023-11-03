Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) CEO Sells $11,545.20 in Stock

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric D. Shaff sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $11,545.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,620 shares in the company, valued at $156,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10441.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Seres Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 78.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.